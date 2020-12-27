It seems that Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s appeal to farmers not to damage the infrastructure facilities of the telecom sector like mobile towers has not been affected. Despite their insistence, more than 150 telecom towers were damaged in one night. The story behind the damage to the telecom towers is being told that the new agricultural laws will benefit industrialists like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.On this basis, Reliance Jio’s towers have been damaged at various places in Punjab, affecting the telecom connectivity. However, it is a different matter that companies associated with Ambani and Adani do not buy grain from farmers. Two sources associated with the case said that 151 telecom towers have been damaged since Saturday. A total of 1,338 telecom towers have been damaged so far.

Most of the towers of Jio suffered damage

A source said that there are reports of damage to telecom towers from various places in Punjab. Most of the telecom towers that have been damaged are linked to the shared infrastructure facilities of Jio and the telecom industry. Sources said that the attacks have had an impact on telecom services and operators are facing problems in restoring services due to no action from the police.

CM Amarinder Singh appealed

The Punjab Chief Minister on Friday appealed to the protesting farmers not to inconvenience the common people with such actions. He asked the farmers to maintain the restraint with which they have been agitating. The Chief Minister’s Office had said in its statement, “The Chief Minister called the telecommunication connectivity between the Kovid epidemic important and asked the farmers to show the same discipline and responsibility during the agitation which they would have shown on the Delhi border and in the earlier protests Have come

One month of peasant movement

Let me tell you that the movement against the agricultural laws of farmers has completed one month. The Chief Minister’s appeal has come at the request of the Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA). This registered consortium of telecom infrastructure providers had requested the state government to stop farmers from resorting to any illegal activity in their fight for justice.