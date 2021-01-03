Highlights: Another farmer died on Tikari Border during Kisan movement

This 58-year-old farmer died of a heart attack.

Next round of talks between farmers’ organizations and government on 4 January

Today 38th day of Kisan agitation on different borders of Delhi

new Delhi

For one thing, despite the scorching rain from above, its farmers are stuck on different borders of Delhi. Farmers’ organizations sitting on dharna against the new agricultural laws are not ready to back down at any cost till the law is withdrawn. Several rounds of negotiations have also taken place between the government and farmer organizations, in which no concrete result was achieved. Meanwhile, another agitating farmer died on the border today today. The 58-year-old farmer died of a heart attack.

Came home saying that I am going to the border

The deceased farmer Jugbir was a resident of Jind in Haryana and had become part of the movement a day earlier. According to the information, while leaving the house, he said that I am going to the border. This morning he died of a heart attack on the border. His age is said to be 58 years.

More than 40 farmers killed so far

Farmers are stuck at different borders in Delhi. During the movement, news of the death of a farmer often comes. According to the information, so far more than 40 farmers have died at different borders. The deceased farmers include mostly elderly farmers. Because of these deaths, anger towards the government is increasing in the farmers’ organizations. He says that the government has become completely insensitive.

What kind of insistence of farmer organizations

So far, 7 rounds of negotiations have been held between the government and farmer organizations. After the 7th round of talks, the two sides have agreed on two issues, but farmers’ organizations are adamant on the demand to withdraw the laws. Most of the elderly farmers are among the deaths during the agitation, despite this, even in the cold winter, the elderly farmers remain on the border. In such a situation, the question arises that what is the insistence of the farmers organizations due to which the lives of the elderly are at risk. The government has also repeatedly appealed to the farmers’ organizations to keep the elderly, children and women away from the movement in view of the cold.

The government has also appealed, but there was no difference

Children, women and the elderly are also included in this peasant movement. The Union Agriculture Minister has earlier urged the farmers associations to send the elderly, women and children participating in the movement home. However, this appeal did not have much impact on the farmers’ organizations and the movement now includes elders, women and children.

Today the 38th day of the peasant movement

It is the 38th day of the ongoing peasant movement against new agricultural laws. Farmer organizations are adamant that all three new agricultural laws should be withdrawn, while the government is saying that it is ready for necessary amendments in the laws. The 7 rounds of talks between the two sides so far have not yielded any concrete results. In such a situation, everyone’s eyes are fixed on the meeting to be held on January 4.