new Delhi: The deadlock between the government and farmer organizations over the new agricultural laws is intact. The meeting between the two on Monday also yielded no result. Both sides are at their own stand. There will be a dialogue again between the government and farmer organizations on 8 January. The conversation started with the issue of all three agricultural laws and the government started enumerating the benefits of these laws. On this, the farmers asked the government whether it was ready to withdraw these laws? Answering the question, the government said that the government is ready to discuss these laws clauses. The adamant farmers rejected it, demanding that the law be withdrawn.

There were only signs of trouble in yesterday’s meeting

Earlier, in a meeting held on December 30, the government and these organizations had agreed on two issues. Apart from this, both of them also ate food with each other, which also made the atmosphere a little happier and the snow between the two seemed to melt a little. But when the turn of the talks on both the most important issues came on Monday, nothing happened. On the contrary, there were only indications of increasing disputes between the government and the farmers, after the meeting, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the clap rings with both hands.

The agitating farmers object to talks with other farmers

Not only this, the government also said that before the meeting to be held on January 8, it will also hold talks with the farmers’ organizations of other states of the country. This step of the government is likely to lead to confrontation and escalation. In the past, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar talked to many such farmers organizations that are in support of these laws. The agitation organizations have already objected to these meetings.

