Jaipur: Before leaving for Delhi with thousands of farmers, NDA colleague and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has made it clear that the BJP will now have to give its answer. This issue related to farmers is going to be longer than a month. Thousands of farmers gathered at Kotputli near Jaipur on Saturday for ‘Delhi Chalo’. Beniwal’s National Democratic Party is an ally of the BJP at the Center.

Beniwal told IANS, “Around 2 lakh farmers are marching with me to Delhi and during this time we will also decide about our alliance with the NDA. If the agricultural laws are not withdrawn, we will with the NDA Will announce separation. “

An RLP activist told IANS, “Farmers from different parts of the state are gathering here. We will travel to Delhi to show solidarity with our peasant brothers who have been protesting for a month demanding the return of the controversial agricultural laws.” . “

More than two lakh farmers of Rajasthan traveled to Delhi

Beniwal, convenor of the National Democratic Party, which has aligned with the BJP at the center, has claimed in one of its meetings that he will travel to Delhi with more than 2 lakh farmers. In the national capital, he will show solidarity with the farmers, demanding the repeal of three farmer laws passed by the Center.

In a statement issued on Friday by the RLP, it said that people and farmers from different districts of Rajasthan will gather in Kotputli and will march towards Shahjahanpur border under the leadership of MP Hanuman Beniwal.

