On Wednesday, the 7th round of formal talks between the government and farmer leaders on removing the deadlock over the three agricultural laws implemented by the central government were positive. In which the two sides agreed on the two demands of the farmers. Now the next round of talks will be held on January 4 in the new year, in which the remaining two issues will discuss the process of repealing all three laws and the guarantee of MSP (minimum support price) of crops.

Police shower water on farmers along the border of Rajasthan Haryana

Farmers going to the national capital Delhi riding in a tractor trolley on Thursday tried to advance by breaking the police barricade at Shahjahanpur on the Rajasthan border, on which the Haryana police tried to stop them by firing water cannons and tear gas shells. Police said that while about 25 tractor trolley farmers broke the backcads of Haryana Police, other farmers stayed on the Shahjahanpur-Rewari border. The farmers, who are protesting against the three new agricultural laws of the central government, have blocked the route for many days. The peasant leaders who were protesting on the occasion made it clear that they do not agree with this step of the protestors who have entered Haryana.

The Chairman of Kisan Mahapanchayat Rampal Jat said that the movement was going on in a peaceful manner, but some farmers forcefully entered Haryana and they did not expect it. Haryana Police officials said that a group of farmers tried to break the barricade of the police and proceed towards Delhi. Most of them were young farmers.

The police tried to stop them and showered water on them and released tear gas shells. Police said that the leaders of the farmers also urged them not to go to Delhi. The group of farmers broke the barriers through tractor trolleys and some of them entered the territory of the state although they were stopped at a distance.

