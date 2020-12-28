Thousands of farmers who are protesting on the borders of Delhi, demanding the repeal of the three agricultural laws of the central government, are not ready to back down from their demands despite the harsh winter. The farmer reached Singhu border more than a month ago. The protesting farmers’ organizations had decided to resume talks with the central government on Saturday and have proposed a date of December 29 for the next phase of talks. He had also decided that on December 30, a tractor march would be taken out on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway.

Security is tight on the borders of Delhi and hundreds of security personnel are deployed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikari borders. Farmers are demonstrating on these boundaries. Traffic has been affected due to the demonstration, due to which the police have had to change the route of trains.

Prime Minister will flag off the 100th Farmers Rail today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 100th Farmers Rail from Sangola in Maharashtra to Shalimar in West Bengal through video conferencing at 4:30 pm today. Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Mr. Piyush Goyal will also be present on the occasion. This train will bring with it vegetables like flower cabbage, banded cabbage, capsicum, drumstick, chilli and onion along with grapes, oranges, pomegranates, bananas and sev etc. Wherever this train stops on its route, it will be allowed to take off or load goods on it. There will also be no limit to the limit of quantity of goods.

The Government of India has given a subsidy of 50 percent in the freight fare of fruits and vegetables. The first Kisan Rail ran between Devlali to Danapur on 7 August 2020. Which was further extended to Muzaffarpur. As a result of good response from farmers, its weekly rounds were increased to 3 days a week. Kisan Rail has proved to be a reversal initiative in the effort to deliver agricultural products to different parts of the country. It is providing an uninterrupted supply chain of perishable agricultural products.

