new Delhi: The 8th round of talks between the farmers’ organizations and the government will be held at Vigyan Bhawan at 2 pm today, seeking to repeal the three agricultural laws. Earlier, the conversation on 30 December was positive. The issue of withdrawing agricultural laws and giving legal guarantee to MSP did not go ahead but two other issues were agreed. In the meeting, it was agreed to change the ordinance, which provides for penalty for burning stubble, to keep farmers separate from it. At the same time, both parties had agreed to postpone the proposed electricity bill. However, talks on the two biggest issues of deadlock between the government and farmers remained stuck there.

As before, no solution was found to repeal the three disputed laws and demand for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP). The government proposed to discuss both the issues by creating a separate committee, on which the farmers’ organizations had not said anything at the moment. Both the issues will now be discussed in the next meeting to be held today.

Farmers ultimatum to government

Before the eighth round of talks, the United Kisan Morcha has given an ultimatum to the government and announced that farmers will take out a tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day, if their demand for repeal of agricultural reform laws is not met. Farmer leaders once again insisted that they accept nothing less than the repeal of agricultural laws. Farmer leaders said that till the Central Government does not repeal the laws, the farmers sitting on the border of Delhi will not end their agitation.

Farmers’ organizations have announced that if negotiations with the government fail, the movement will be intensified. Farmer leader Darshan Pal has said that there is a dialogue with the government on January 4 and a hearing in the Supreme Court on the 5th. If the matter does not work in our favor, then on January 6, the tractor will march on KMP (Eastern Peripheral Expressway). It will be a rehearsal parade of 26 January.

Darshan Pal announced on 26 January, that is, on Republic Day, to take out the tractor parade across the country, including Delhi, and said that the farmers will march on the tractor-trolley with the tricolor flag. Farmer leaders also announced that in case of non-cooperation with the government, the farmers sitting on the Shahjahanpur border of Rajasthan-Haryana border on Delhi-Jaipur highway will move towards Delhi next week. Raj Bhavan march has been planned in all states on the occasion of Subhash Chandra Bose’s birthday on 23 January.

