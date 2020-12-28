Highlights: Fazilka-based lawyer Amarjeet Singh Kisan was involved in the demonstration

Bahadurgarh

The sad news came on Sunday in the demonstration of farmers running on the Tikari border of Punjab. A lawyer allegedly committed suicide at some distance from here. The lawyer who committed suicide has left a letter. In this note, he has told PM Narendra Modi responsible for suicide. He has written that he is sacrificing his life in support of the peasant movement.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Jalalabad in Fazilka district of Punjab. He ate a poisonous substance by writing a suicide note. He was rushed to PGIMS in Rohtak where he was declared dead.

Note is written with type and pen

A suicide note has been found from Amarjeet. He left this note in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some part is typed in this note while some part is written by hand through pen. The police have taken this letter and sent it for investigation.

Heard PM Modi

The deceased lawyer Amarjit Singh has stated in the letter that the three agricultural laws of the Center are anti-farmer. He has written about making his sacrifice in support of the peasant movement. The lawyer has written that the Prime Minister was left as a few people. All three agricultural bills will destroy the lives of farmers, laborers and common people. Do not take away the livelihood of farmers, laborers and common people.

Lawyer wrote the letter

Questions raised on judiciary too

It is being told that the victim lawyer had already typed this letter in the name of the Prime Minister. However, it is handwritten in the letter that the judiciary has also lost public confidence.

Police said that Amarjeet Singh was a member of the Jalalabad Bar Association of Fazilka. He was involved in demonstrations near Nayagaon Chowk during the peasant movement. Police is investigating the case.