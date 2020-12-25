Farmers Protest: The movement of farmers has been going on in the country for the last one month against the new agricultural laws of the Center. Farmer has repeatedly pressured Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) President Dushyant Chautala to resign. Meanwhile, now Dushyant Chautala has said a lot about his resignation. Dushyant Chautala has said that he will resign from the post the day he feels that he is unable to ensure minimum support price (MSP) in Haryana. The Khattar government in the state is running with the support of the JJP.

Chautala requested farmers to give “concrete suggestions”

Dushyant Chautala said that many amendments are needed in the new agricultural laws of the Center. He requested the protesting farmers to give “concrete suggestions”. The Deputy Chief Minister said, “I believe that there should be many amendments (in laws). On this, we have given many suggestions to the Central Government before and they too agreed on many suggestions. I think the Central Government to include those amendments. is ready.”

The Deputy Chief Minister said that if the farmers feel that there is a need for further amendments or changes in the laws, then I am willing to mediate. If the Central Government assigns me the responsibility to mediate amendments / changes which are not being included, I am ready. In response to a question, Chautala said that the Union Government is repeatedly inviting farmers’ unions for talks and it is the responsibility of these unions to give “concrete suggestions” regarding their demand.

Farmers’ unions should have come forward – Chautala

He hoped that the protesting farmers would resume talks with the central government to resolve their concerns on the three agricultural laws. Chautala said, “When the central government is ready for talks, then the farmers’ unions that had held the first six rounds should come forward. No movement has ever ended without talks.”

In response to a question, he said, “I think the biggest demand for adhatiyas is that tax should be at par in the open market and mandis. If this happens then our marketing boards and mandis will prosper. If the central government is on MSP If I am ready to give written assurance, in my view, the biggest demand of farmers is fulfilled. “

Asked about the request made by a section of farmers to the JJP to withdraw support from the BJP-led government in the state, Chautala said, “There is no pressure. We are running the government in a very stable manner.” “

