DHeavy rain and gusts didn't stop William Doudoux from staying on the blocked A4 motorway near the eastern French municipality of Haudiomont for the third day in a row. The farmer and head of the local young farmers' association is visibly exhausted on Friday morning in the protest camp that was set up in the middle of the road below a bridge. According to his own admission, Doudoux slept perhaps a handful of hours in the last few nights. But in conversation he seems wide awake.

“There are around 15 laws in France when it comes to planting or maintaining a hedge,” says Doudoux. “I don’t even know them all.” And that’s just one “moronic” example among many where the bureaucracy denies farmers common sense. The standards piled up and made the job complicated. The 27-year-old farmer says he spends a quarter of his time on office work. Together with a sister and two employees, he cultivates 200 hectares of land. He owns 60 cows and produces, among other things, yogurt and crème fraîche on his farm.

Isolated protests turn into mass movements

Dissatisfaction with increasingly small-scale political regulation, stricter environmental regulations and unfair production conditions is driving farmers across France onto the streets. What began in isolated cases last week, similar to the protest in Germany, has escalated into a mass movement this week.

Hundreds of kilometers of motorway are now closed, including important axes such as the A7 and A9 between Lyon and the Spanish border or the A1 between Lille and Paris. “There has never been anything like this, on this scale and over such a long period of time,” said motorway operator Vinci on Friday.



William Doudoux has recently been protesting a lot more than sleeping.

:



Image: Niklas Záboji



In the Meuse department, people decided to vent their anger on Monday evening, reports Doudoux. They were clearly inspired by the protests in Germany, he says. They want to “wake up” the French.







Almost 30 kilometers of the highway between Verdun and Metz have been closed since Wednesday following a request from the farmers to the prefecture. There was little to indicate here on Friday that traffic would soon be moving along the road again. Built out of tents and straw bales, the camp exudes festival flair with a barbecue, loud music and plenty of drinks.

Tractors and protesting farmers' cars line up one behind the other on the highway. Tires and more straw are piled up next to it. A herd of sheep grazes behind the guardrails in the direction of Metz.

“Everything is going smoothly”

On Thursday, up to 250 farmers are said to have gathered here on the flat land near Haudiomont during the day. On Friday morning there are around 30, but the numbers are increasing hour by hour.

Every now and then a police officer or gendarme stops by, checks that everything is going, drinks a coffee and moves on. He has to remain neutral, says one of the officials. Only this much can be gleaned from him: “Everything is going smoothly.” A little further south, the local farmers' association set up a second blockade on Friday. But no further actions are planned for the time being, say the farmers on the A4.