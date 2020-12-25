It took 30 days for the farmers to protest against the agriculture laws of the central government. Apart from Haryana and Punjab, farmers of other states are also demonstrating demanding withdrawal of the law. In the Bajpur area of ​​Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand, farmers who were traveling towards Delhi clashed with policemen. The protesters were furious when they were stopped from going to Delhi.He removed the barricades planted by the police from the tractor. There was tension in the area for a long time regarding the matter. Police said barricading was imposed to prevent the protesters from moving forward, which they removed. Action will be taken against those who are involved in this. At the same time, the farmers were very angry with this attitude of the police.

Delhi is going for the right: farmers

The farmers expressed anger that the police should not stop them. They are going to Delhi for their rights. A video related to the incident is also going viral on social media. In the video, farmers can be seen surrounding barricades. A farmer riding a tractor is trying to remove the barricades imposed by the police, while many policemen are on the other side trying to save the barricades. Finally the tractor succeeds in removing the police barricades.