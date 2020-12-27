Farmers have been protesting for three days against the three new agricultural laws of the central government. Meanwhile, JDS leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has appealed to the farmers to use the new agricultural laws with an open mind once. At the same time, the former Chief Minister also warned about the impact on India due to the farmer movement at the international level. Along with this, he also requested Prime Minister Modi to find a solution to this problem.

HD Kumaraswamy has said in a tweet that due to farmer agitation, there is a feeling of dissatisfaction in India. He has demanded the Modi government to secure India’s reputation at the global level by removing the solution as soon as possible. He has also urged the farmers to use the new agricultural laws for at least one year, as suggested by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Not only this, Kumaraswamy also assured the farmers that if there is a problem after adopting the agricultural laws, then these laws will be withdrawn. Kumaraswamy tweeted several simultaneously.

The ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi outskirts against three farm legislations of the center has started attracting the attention of not only the country, but the entire world. Close on the heels of concern expressed by the Canadian Prime Minister, parliamentarians from .. – HD Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) December 26, 2020

Talks between the government and farmers will be held on December 29

Explain that the farmers’ organizations agitating against the three new agricultural laws of the central government have decided to negotiate with the government. Farmers organizations have proposed the next round of talks with the government on December 29 at 11 am. However, the farmers’ organizations have also put four conditions before the government regarding the negotiations. The first condition of farmers is that the government cancel all three new agricultural laws. At the same time, the second condition is to provide legal guarantee of MSP (Minimum Support Price). The third condition demands a change in the electricity bill draft and in the fourth condition a demand has been made to exclude farmers from the stale law.

Today is the 32nd day of the farmer movement

Significantly, the demonstration of farmer organizations has been going on at different borders in Delhi for more than a month. Sunday 27 December is the 32nd day of the movement. In such a situation, what is seen now is how the government reacts to the proposal of the farmers. Although the government has already made it clear that the laws will not be repealed, but the farmers’ organizations have laid the first condition for the cancellation of the laws.

