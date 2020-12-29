Chandigarh Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday directed the police to take strict action against those who targeted mobile towers. Farmers opposing three agricultural laws have targeted more than 1,500 mobile towers in Punjab, affecting telecom services in the state. An official statement released on Monday said that 1,561 mobile towers have been targeted so far. There are a total of 21,306 mobile towers in 22 districts of the state.

The Chief Minister said that he will not allow anarchy to arise in the state at any cost and no one will be allowed to take the law into his own hands. Singh said that he appealed about this many times, but it was ignored. Because of this, they have to tighten their stance.

The Chief Minister said that if mobile services are affected, then it will affect the common people… students, professionals working from home and banking services. Singh said that his government has not stopped peaceful demonstrations against the black agricultural laws of the Center. He said that property damage and any inconvenience to the citizens cannot be tolerated.

Singh said, “The farmers’ movement has been successful so far and it has got the support of all sections of the society and people from all over the country as the protests have been peaceful till now.” Can be cut off from the common people and this will not be in the interest of the farming community.

Out of the mobile towers affected by the movement, 25 towers have been allegedly broken by farmers and their supporters. However, farmer unions have directed to keep their agitation against agricultural laws peaceful.

