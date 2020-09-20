Highlights: A large number of farmers on the streets in protest against the agricultural bill

Punjab farmers preparing for rally from tractor to Delhi

Police force on Ambala border, security too tight in Delhi

Chandigarh

On one hand, after passing in the Lok Sabha, three important bills related to agriculture were introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. On the other hand, farmers have taken to the road in protest against these bills. A large number of farmers from Punjab are preparing to march towards Delhi, which will get the support of many organizations of Haryana. At the same time, the police has also gone completely. Security has been extended from Ambala border to the capital Delhi.

A large number of farmers have gathered near the National Highway at Zirakpur near Mohali in Punjab. There is a preparation to take out a tractor rally from Chandigarh to Delhi against the agricultural bill. The Karnal highway has been blocked due to farmers’ performance. Farmers are preparing to block the Delhi-Ambala-Chandigarh highway today.

Keeping in view the performance of the farmers, a police force has been deployed at the Sadopur border in Ambala. Ambala SP Abhishek Jorwal said that barricading has been done in view of the announcement of the performance of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. There is sufficient police force here.

IG Y. of Ambala Range in Haryana Puran Kumar said that 16-17 farmers’ organizations in the state have appealed to participate in the demonstration. Law and order will not be allowed to deteriorate at any cost.

Along with this, security has also been increased on the Delhi border. Delhi Police is on alert for demonstrations in neighboring states. Security along the border of Haryana has also been increased on Ashok Nagar-Ghazipur border.

The Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) announced a protest on Sunday across the state to protest against the agricultural bills. Chairman Gurnam Singh said that during this time Bhakiyu will disrupt traffic on the roads for three hours. A 70-year-old farmer died after consuming poisonous substances during a demonstration in Muktsar district of Punjab. The deceased has been identified as Pritam Singh, resident of Akkanwali village in Mansa district.