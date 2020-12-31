Highlights: A group of farmers forcibly entered the Haryana border

Tents uprooted from Shahjahanpur border and camped in Haryana border

The United Farmers Front expressed their displeasure at forcibly entering the Haryana border by breaking the barricades

Hundreds of farmers entered Haryana and challenged Haryana Police

Alwar

Hundreds of farmers have finally forcibly crossed the Haryana border into Haryana on the Shahjahanpur border in Alwar district of Rajasthan. Filling in 40 to 50 tractor trolleys of Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar district on the Haryana border, the farmers tried to force the tractor to break the barricades of the Haryana Police and force them to offer the tractor. Then, one by one, after filling in dozens of tractor trolleys, the farmers entered Haryana.

After this, the tents of these farmers, which were installed on the border, were uprooted and they have started encamping around 30 km in Haryana. Shahjahanpur, for the last 20 days, a group of farmers forcibly entered Haryana, leaving Mahapadav and forcibly entered Haryana. After which people of this group uprooted their tents and tents and took them to Haryana and buried them.

Till the demands are not met, farmers will stay in Haryana: farmers

At the same time, the farmers of this group say that their companions migrated to Haryana, so they are uprooting the tents and tents and will stay in Haryana till their demands are met.

Peacekeeping at farmers’ stoppage: DSP

On the other hand, Neemrana DSP Lokesh Meena said that today a faction got angry and made a tremendous entry in Haryana, in which a large number of farmers have gone away. The gathering of the farmers is being addressed in a routine manner at the Mahapadav site and peace is maintained. The group of angry farmers who have come from Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, have left the border and gone to Haryana.