Demonstration of farmers in Haryana continues against the Agriculture Bill. A large number of farmers have blocked the Kurukshetra Kaithal Highway. A convoy of farmers is heading towards Delhi. At the same time, Youth Congress workers have also started a tractor march with farmers. Heavy police forces are deployed at Pipli in Kurukshetra and strict vigil is being maintained. Due to the demonstration of farmers, there is jam in place in Haryana.Traffic crossing Karnal from Delhi to Kurukshetra has been diverted from Pipli Chowk towards Ladwa. The farmers have blocked the GT road at Dhulkot in Ambala. Due to the protest, which routes are closed and where is the jam-

This highway closed

Fatehabad + Sirsa, National Highway closed

Ambala Chandigarh Highway closed

Panchkula Yamunanagar highway closed in Barwala

Farmers jammed the road

Jam is here

Jam in jind baroda

Jind Delhi Highway Jam

Rohtak Panipat highway jam in Gohana

Jam in panchkula

Jind Bhiwani Road jam in Narnaund

Panipat Assandh Road Jam

Jind Patiala Road Jam

Dadri Kanina Road Jam

Avoid life on these routes, you may get jammed

According to the Haryana BKU chief, traffic stop is planned at Yamunanagar Toll Plaza, Kurukshetra-Yamunanagar Road, Kurukshetra-Pihowa Road, Kurukshetra-Kiramach Road, Ambala-Hisar Road and Shahabad-Panchkula Road. Explain that there are widespread protests in many states, including Punjab, against the government’s agricultural bills. Farmers in Punjab plan to launch a rail roko campaign from 24 September to 26 September.

BKU announced jam for 3 hours

The Haryana unit of the farmers’ organization Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) had announced that they would block all the major highways of the state for 3 hours from 12 noon to 3 pm on Sunday. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had appealed farmers not to block the National Highway. He has also said that due to highway jam, sick people may have a lot of difficulty in reaching the hospital. In such a situation, the decision to jam the high-way is completely unfair.

Rajya Sabha also passed the agricultural bill

After the Lok Sabha, the Agriculture Bill has also been passed in the Rajya Sabha. The Farmers Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. There was a fierce debate in the Upper House about the Farmers Bill.