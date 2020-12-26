Highlights: Reliance Jio’s mobile tower vandalized in Punjab amid farmer agitation against agricultural laws

A total of 1,411 mobile towers have been demolished in Punjab so far, CM Amarinder Singh appeals to farmers

Reliance Jio towers were damaged at various places, telecom connectivity was affected

Chandigarh

The second month of the peasant movement against the new agricultural laws has started and in the meantime, cases of breaking of mobile towers of farmers are coming up in many areas of Punjab. Reliance Jio’s tower was damaged in several places in Punjab in protest against Ambani and Adani, which affected the telecom connectivity. A total of 1,411 towers have been demolished so far. There has been no significant impact even after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s appeal.

Because of this mobile towers are on target

Over 176 telecom towers were damaged in the last 24 hours in Punjab. The story behind the damage to telecom towers is being told that industrialists like Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani will benefit from the new agricultural laws. On this basis, Reliance Jio’s towers have been damaged at various places in Punjab which affected the telecom connectivity. However, it is a different matter that companies associated with Ambani and Adani do not buy grain from farmers.



Life is disturbed due to breaking of mobile tower

A source said that there are reports of damage to telecom towers from various places in Punjab. He said that most of the telecommunication towers that have been damaged are linked to the shared infrastructure facilities of Jio and the telecom industry. Sources said that the attacks have had an impact on telecom services and operators are facing problems in restoring services due to no action from the police.

Chief Minister Captain’s appeal to farmers

The Punjab Chief Minister on Friday appealed to the protesting farmers not to inconvenience the common people with such actions. He asked the farmers to maintain the restraint with which they have been agitating.

The Chief Minister’s Office had said in a statement, “The Chief Minister called the telecom connectivity in the midst of the Kovid epidemic important and asked the farmers to show the same discipline and responsibility during the agitation which they used to show on the Delhi border and earlier protests Huh.’

The Chief Minister’s appeal came at the request of the Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA). This registered consortium of telecom infrastructure providers had requested the state government to stop farmers from resorting to any illegal activity in their fight for justice.

Battle of MSP, what is the fault of mobile tower?

Farmers are agitating on many issues including minimum support price (MSP), contract farming but any move like sabotage can divert any movement from the core issue. It is appropriate for farmers to demonstrate to their demands. There is nothing wrong in this. However, targeting public property such as towers cannot be justified among them. In this phase of communication, like towers, cloths and houses, these towers are also meeting the basic needs. In such a situation, farmers should not take the path of violent protest.

Captains angry at BJP for calling farmers as Naxalites

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday attacked the BJP for allegedly using derogatory language against farmers. The Captain said that the BJP should stop tarnishing the image of the farmers and calling them ‘Urban Naxal, Khalistani, Gunda’. Amarinder Singh said in a statement, “If the BJP cannot differentiate between civilians and terrorists, militants and goons fighting for its existence, then it should be left pretending to be a party of the people.”

The Chief Minister said that various farmer leaders had themselves appealed to the agitators not to cut electricity from the mobile towers, the Chief Minister said that in some places it is clearly seen that the farmers are taking these steps in anger, who are further The future looks bleak.

BJP-Opposition face to face on the peasant movement

The agitation of farmers on various borders of Delhi has entered the second month in the midst of bitter cold, while the verbal war between BJP and opposition parties has intensified. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary hoped that a solution would come out in the meeting, a day after the protesting organizations proposed the next date for the next round of talks, December 29, with several BJP leaders accusing them of politicizing the farmers’ issue.

‘Farmers do not come for holiday’

However, farmer leader and CPM politburo member Hannan Mullah said that no response was received to his proposal for talks and dismissed allegations that left parties were behind the movement. All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) General Secretary Mulla said, “Thousands of farmers who have gathered at the borders in the cold winter are not here to take leave. The government has said so far that we do not want any meeting, now that we have specifically told them when, where and how the meeting will take place, no response has come from their side. We accept that there can be no solution without talks with the government. ‘

Farmers gave four proposals

Mulla said that the farmer unions have proposed four specific negotiating points for the December 29 meeting – the government talks about the process of repealing three agricultural laws and making the minimum support price (MSP) for crops a legal right, pollution The release of the farmers of Punjab arrested in cases related to and release the Electricity Amendment Bill.

‘It takes a few years for any improvement to show results’

On the other hand, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that efforts to mislead farmers on new agricultural laws will not be successful. Singh said that whenever reforms are implemented, it takes a few years to show positive results. He said that whether it was the 1991 economic reforms brought by the then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh or other reforms brought during the returned government, it took four-five years to show positive results.



Nadda shared old video of Rahul

BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday shared an old video of a speech given by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha and alleged that he is doing politics on the agitation against three agricultural laws. In this video of one minute and seven seconds, Rahul Gandhi is seen advocating the need to sell the products directly to the factories to protect the farmers from middlemen.

Nadda said in a tweet, ‘What is this magic happening Rahul ji? Earlier, what you were advocating, now you are opposing it. You have nothing to do with country interest, farmer interest. You just have to do politics. But it is your misfortune that now your hypocrisy will not work. The people and farmers of the country have come to know your dual character.

