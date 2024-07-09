Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

In Lower Saxony, Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir received several farmers. They came with their tractors. © Montage / Andreas Schmid / picture alliance/dpa | Felix Müschen

During his summer tour, Cem Özdemir meets dissatisfied farmers. In the conversation, the minister also addresses the large farmers’ protests and says: “The diesel privilege is actually just a symbol.”

Around 40 farmers have positioned themselves in the parking lot of a supermarket in Lüchow, Lower Saxony. They have arrived with tractors. Their target: Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir. The Green politician is coming to Wendland as part of his summer tour. He actually wants to take a look at a project for better public transport in rural areas. But the protesting farmers have other concerns.

Farmers complain: “It’s hard to see through it anymore”

“We have to live with the dumping prices in retail,” complains a farmer who traveled from Uelzen in conversation with our editorial team. “And the regulations are far too strict.” An arable farmer from the district agrees. “We have to record everything digitally. It’s hard to keep track of it anymore.” Was everything better in the past? “Simpler,” he says. A livestock farmer from Lüchow says the minister no longer wants livestock farming in the country. “Everything is organic, purely vegetarian.” A fellow farmer who also practices conventional farming says: “Özdemir no longer represents us.”

The farmers want to communicate their dissatisfaction to the minister. The farmers, who are agitated by the issue but remain matter-of-fact in their tone, are sending Christoph Paartz from the movement Land creates connectionHe expressed concerns about bureaucratic effort, falling grain prices and competitive disadvantages. He complained on behalf of the region about the classification of “red areas” that have increased nitrate levels. Paartz and his people had measured the area themselves and found no excess, but the ministry did not want to see the measurement.

Cem Özdemir in conversation with Christoph Paartz. © Andreas Schmid

Farmers’ protests: “Mr Özdemir, the diesel privilege is actually just a symbol”

Özdemir explains that his ministry only sets the limits and does not take any measurements. The minister takes the criticism seriously, listens patiently to the farmers and tells them: “It is perfectly fine for farmers to say they do not agree with something.” He also noticed this during the farmers’ protests, which were not only about the abolition of agricultural diesel subsidies. “Almost all the farmers said to me after the demonstrations: Mr. Özdemir, the diesel privilege is actually just a symbol of everything that has been neglected in agriculture for decades.” Paartz nods.

The minister has been trying to make up for these shortcomings “for two and a half years.” Özdemir: “I’m probably doing more in terms of bureaucratization than I did in the previous 16 years.” A few weeks ago, the Ministry of Agriculture drew up a paper on the subject in which it promised: “Everyone will noticeably benefit.” The conversation ends after a good 20 minutes. There is applause, but not everyone is reached. A farmer later says: “Agriculture has been going downhill for two and a half years.”

The day before, Özdemir had already been confronted with an angry farmer. At a reader forum in Schwerin, a farmer from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania ranted: “You have no idea about agriculture.” The pig farmer saw conventional agriculture as disadvantaged compared to organic farming. The minister disagreed, and some people deliberately wanted to misunderstand him. Some said he had a “hidden agenda” towards more organic farming. Others claimed he was not doing anything different and was “Julia Klöckner with a different hairstyle.”

Özdemir also complained in Wendland that it is apparently impossible to please many people. Farmer’s representative Paartz accused him of “ignorance”. “You are not visiting a farm on your summer tour,” he confronted the Green politician. Özdemir replied that he had been to a cider factory in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania just the day before.

Özdemir: “I am everyone’s agriculture minister”

He later told our editorial team: “When I visit fruit farmers, they say I’m neglecting conventional agriculture. When I’m with conventional agriculture, they say I’m neglecting vegetable farming. When I visit large farms in the east, small farms in the south complain, and vice versa.” On his summer tour, the minister repeatedly stressed that he was “everyone’s agriculture minister.” Conventional agriculture was explicitly included. Animal husbandry is necessary. “And I say that as a vegetarian.”

However, there are actually no appointments planned for a conventional farm during the five days. This is because the summer tour is under the motto “rural areas”. At the second appointment in Lower Saxony In Eldingen (Celle district) the focus was on village development and community life. Farmers did not come here.