The protests of farmers in the number of thousands gathered in and around Delhi on agrarian reform laws have been going on for the last almost a month. Meanwhile, after Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation met President Ram Nath Kovind and handed over 2 crore signatures in protest against agrarian reform laws a day earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the President was under tremendous pressure is.

CM Gehlot said- “Chief Ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry requested to meet the President. There is so much pressure on the President that even after wanting the chief ministers of four states, they are not able to meet him. this is what I think. “

CMs of Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry had requested to meet the President. The President must be under so much pressure that four chief ministers wanted to meet him but he couldn't meet them. This is my assumption: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Adhir Ranjan said – protesters in PM did not dare to face farmers

Here, on Friday, the next installment of Prime Minister’s Samman Nidhi Yojana on behalf of PM Modi was transferred to the account of 9 crore people, 18 thousand crore rupees. After this, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary targeted PM Modi and said, “Modi ji does not have the courage to face the protesting farmers. The government is talking about transferring 18 thousand crore rupees to the accounts of farmers. But, I want to say that the intermediary is still there and the entire amount is not reaching the farmers. “

Agriculture Minister said – public will teach a lesson to those who mislead farmers

On the other hand, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar targeted the opposition for the anti-farmer demonstration. Tomar said- “People who are misleading them by becoming well wishers of farmers will teach them a lesson in future.”

The Agriculture Minister further said that all other states except West Bengal were associated with PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. So far, 96 thousand crore rupees have been transferred to the farmers. In West Bengal, 70 lakh farmers will benefit from this scheme. I also wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to join it.

