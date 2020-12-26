Highlights: Modi government joins JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy amidst peasant movement

Appeal to farmers, try new agricultural laws once with open mind

Kumaraswamy said, such demonstrations should not shock the image made by India.

Kumaraswamy said, have a decisive meeting led by PM to end the agitation

Bengaluru

In the midst of the ongoing farmers’ agitation in the country, Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has appealed to the farmers to experiment with the new agricultural laws once with an open mind. He has also cautioned about the impact of the peasant movement on the image of India globally and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove the deadlock.

The former Karnataka Chief Minister said that for this there should be better coordination between the Center and the protesting farmers. Kumaraswamy said, “There is hope from the comments made by senior Union Minister Rajnath Singh on the new laws. He appealed to the farmers to allow them to implement the new laws. He has also assured the withdrawal of laws if there is a problem. I believe that farmers should also consider this. ‘



‘Agriculture sector trapped in cycle, should be ready for new experiment‘

In a series of tweets simultaneously, Kumaraswamy said that for some time the idea has been strengthened that the Indian agricultural sector is stuck in a cycle and therefore it is very important for us to be ready for some new experiment if it is for farmers and agriculture. Be in the interest of the region.

‘The image that India has created, do not be pushed by such demonstrations’

Kumaraswamy said, “The image of farmers has shown that there is some problem in India. My heartfelt wish is that the reputation that India has achieved at the international level and the image it has created should not be pushed by the new agricultural laws as well as the demonstrations against them.



Modi’s initiative to end Kumaraswamy’s appeal, end the agitation

Kumaraswamy said that Modi should understand that the prestige he has gained since becoming the Prime Minister is harmed by such demonstrations. He said that with this, farmers should also not have any inconvenience. He said that instead of passing the message indirectly to the protesting farmers through their programs, the Center should hold a decisive meeting under the leadership of the Prime Minister to end the farmers’ movement.