Highlights: One more blow to NDA regarding agricultural law, now RLP left with

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal announced to leave NDA

I will not form any alliance with Congress: Hanuman Beniwal

Nagaur

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has suffered another major setback on the issue of farmers. The National Democratic Party (RLP) has left the NDA. The party’s convenor and MP from Nagaur Hanuman Beniwal has announced this. Recently, Beniwal announced to travel from Rajasthan to Delhi on December 26 in support of the farmers movement with 2 lakh farmers.

Announcing the head of the National Democratic Party, Hanuman Beniwal said that the central government is adamant on not withdrawing the agricultural bills. These three bills are against the farmers, so I left the NDA. On the question of going with the Congress, Hanuman Beniwal said that I will not form any alliance with the Congress.

Not aligned with Congress: Beniwal

Hanuman Beniwal spoke to the media after announcing his separation from NDA. The Nagaur MP said, “I have left the NDA in support of the farmers because the three agricultural laws that the central government has enacted are anti-farmer. But my leaving the NDA does not mean that our party will form an alliance with the Congress.”

There are 303 MPs, due to this the central government is not withdrawing the agricultural law: Hanuman Beniwal

Earlier, Beniwal said that the Modi government at the Center has 303 MPs, due to which it is not withdrawing the agricultural laws. Farmers of Rajasthan are traveling towards Delhi, 1,200 kilometers away. Regarding staying in the NDA, he said that a decision would be taken on staying or leaving the NDA after the Haryana border meeting in Shahjahanpur.