new Delhi

The agitation of the agitating peasants has softened a bit on the demand for withdrawal of three new agricultural laws. Farmer leaders have accepted the government’s offer of talks on Saturday. It was announced in a press conference on behalf of farmer leaders. Farmer leaders have set a time of 11 am on December 29 for talks with the government. The place will be Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. Earlier, the government appealed to the farmers for talks and asked them to decide the time and place of their choice.

Will there be a solution? Farmers agreed to negotiate

Thousands of farmers have been agitating against agricultural laws for the last one month on different boundaries of Delhi. “We propose another round of talks with the central government at 11 am on December 29,” Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said at a press conference of farmer leaders on Saturday.

Guarantee of MSP, withdrawal of new laws told new agenda of talks

Yadav said, “The first two points in our agenda of negotiation – the way to withdraw all three agricultural laws and the second point is to bring laws to give legal guarantee to the minimum support price.” Earlier, the negotiations between the government and the farmers had failed.

Farmers will take out tractor march on 30th December

On the other hand, Darshan Pal, the leader of the Revolutionary Farmers Union, announced that on December 30, the next day of the proposed negotiations, farmers will take out a tractor march. He said that toll plazas in Punjab and Haryana would be permanently open. On December 30, farmers will take out a tractor march from Singhu border. Darshan Singh said that on December 30, farmers will take out tractor marches on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highways against agricultural laws. He appealed to people from Delhi and other parts of the country to celebrate the New Year with protesting farmers.