In Jagdishpur, Bihar’s Bhojpur, the farmers came out on the road alleging that the Agricultural Bill was brought to the disadvantage of the farmers. Angry farmers blocked NH-30 on Nayka Tola in protest against this bill of the central government. Farmers are protesting and shouting slogans against the central government. The lead advocate is Vinod Verma.

Debate continues in the Rajya Sabha regarding the bill

Let us tell you that farmers are agitating all over the country to protest against the Agriculture Bill. On the other hand, after the two bills related to agriculture were passed in the Lok Sabha, the central government introduced the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. The Rajya Sabha has a four-hour time frame to discuss the bill. Presenting these bills in Rajya Sabha, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that both these bills are historic and will bring revolutionary changes in the lives of farmers. Through this bill, the farmer will be free to sell his crop at any place at the desired price. These bills will give farmers an opportunity to grow expensive crops. At the same time, Congress and TMC MPs opposed this bill.