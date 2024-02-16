New tractor protest today in Rome. Taking to the streets will be the acronym 'Federated Agricultural Movement' which has launched an initiative in Piazza della Bocca della Verità starting from 10am. “Let's defend our work, let's save our future, let's protect our children”, underlines the Movement itself making an appointment in the capital. According to what we understand, around one hundred demonstrators are expected to attend the sit-in with up to five tractors.

Calvani: “Principals active until Sunday, we won't stop”

“The facilities remain open, we will bring together all the representatives of the regions tomorrow and Sunday and we will see the strategy to be implemented” Danilo Calvani, among the leaders of the Comitati Riuniti Agricoli (Cra) Betrayed Farmers, told Adnkronos after last Thursday's protest at the Circus Maximus. “We expect answers from the government, but the people don't want to give up and in the country, from North to South, strong actions continue.” Regarding the number of participants, around 1,500, lower than the pre-announced attendance, Calvani underlines: “We are absolutely not disappointed. The event was organized on a Thursday, which is what we wanted and expected. Now we are stronger, more rooted and more intentional.” The protest “was proof that we are not divided.”

Meloni: “We knew that the agricultural world was in difficulty”

“We didn't need to see tractors in the square to realize that the agricultural world is in difficulty” said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni yesterday in Gioia Tauro. “We knew it and we worked on it from the beginning, bringing resources for agriculture from 5 to 8 billion in the revision of the Pnrr“. Regarding the Pnrr, the Prime Minister recalled “the alarms” against the government for the revision of the Plan: but “things went differently. We are the first nation in Europe to have presented all the objectives of the fifth instalment”, claimed Meloni.

Lollobrigida: “Protests? Smaller in size in Italy compared to France and Germany”

“In Italy the size of the protests was exceptionally smaller than in France and Germany because there were no internal reasons.” This is what the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida said, arguing that “providing support to farmers' income is fundamental”. “We had a great result as a government because President Meloni asked first and got it at the next European Council of Heads of Government we will return to talking about agriculture as a central point together with immigration” he adds at the discussion table on the Fisheries and Aquaculture sector at Masaf. “The few who exploited the farmers' initiatives did not have exceptional but marginal results” he underlines.

Schlein: “Meloni defends farmers from EU choices? And who defends them from yours?”

“Meloni spoke to farmers saying that she has always defended them from EU acceptance but I ask you who is defending them from your choices, from the choices of this government” says Dem secretary Elly Schlein at the meeting in the Democratic Party with the acronyms of the agricultural sector. “The issue of prices is crucial, but the government has done nothing about this. So how to intervene? For us, redistribution is at the center because without this the inequalities between farmers, but also between territories, will not be reduced. And we cannot think of doing everything from Rome, we need to build policies based on different needs”. “I believe that we cannot help the agricultural sector without addressing the issue of the climate emergency which affects the agricultural sector most of all” he explains “The problem is to put in place the resources and policies that will accompany the agricultural sector through complex but necessary changes. If we close our eyes like when we were children we will be overwhelmed.”