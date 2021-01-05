new Delhi: In the eighth round of meeting between the central government and farmer organizations held at Vigyan Bhawan on Monday, two issues were to be discussed, but the discussion remained limited to the issue of all three agricultural laws. Before and after lunch, the farmer leaders remained adamant on demanding the withdrawal of all three laws. As a result, the meeting was inconclusive. The issue of the three laws between the two sides was discussed so much that the demand to give legal deposits to MSP could not be debated.

After the meeting, the leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, Sukhwinder Singh Sabhera said, ‘There is a fault in the government’s intention. There will be talk of 8th round on 8 January. Nothing appears in the conversation. The government is not ready to step back even a step. They say that laws are beneficial. PM should meet and talk about repealing the laws.

“Law does not return if not home”

After the meeting of the farmer leaders with the government, the farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, ‘There will be a meeting with the government again on January 8. The withdrawal of the three agricultural laws and the MSP issues will be discussed again on the 8th. We have told that there is no return of law, no return of home.

Farmer leader Darshan Pal said, ‘The government has come to understand that the farmers’ organizations do not want to do anything without repealing the agricultural laws. We were asked if you will not obey the law without repeal, we said we will not.

Another farmer leader who attended the meeting said, ‘We told that the agricultural laws should be returned first, we will talk about the MSP later. The government has asked for the time till the 8th. He said that on the 8th, we will come thinking how can we back this law, what should be its process.

What happened in the meeting

The meeting of the eighth round started at Vigyan Bhawan from 2.30 pm on Monday. Taking up the issue of many farmers who lost their lives during the movement, representatives of 40 farmers’ organizations involved in the meeting proposed a tribute. After this, all the farmer leaders, including Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State Som Prakash, paid tribute by keeping silence for two minutes. After this, the three ministers said that the issue of the first three laws should be discussed or on the issue related to MSP, because these are the two subjects on the agenda of today’s meeting. On this, the farmer leaders said that they want to discuss the return of the three laws first.

Agriculture Minister Tomar said that the laws are made after much deliberation. Only farmers will benefit from this. He said that the farmer leaders of many states have supported the agricultural laws. In such a situation, we cannot ignore his words. Agriculture Minister Tomar said in clear terms that the government is ready for amendment by discussing every clause of the laws. But for this, the farmers leaders of all states will talk. On this, the peasant leaders rejected the amendment and spoke of the return of the three laws in unison.

Farmer leaders said that they want a return, not an amendment on the laws. But the ministers turned down the demand for withdrawal of laws. After a meeting of about one and a half hours, lunch was broken. In the last meeting where the ministers had eaten langar with the farmers. This time ministers and farmers ate different food. The meeting started again after lunch. This time also, the farmer leaders were adamant on demanding the withdrawal of agricultural laws. While the benefits of agricultural laws were told by the three ministers, the farmer leaders kept saying, “What you don’t want, why do you want to do it for us.” Farmer leaders clearly said that they are not going to leave the border of Delhi until the demands are resolved. He will see not only the parade of 26 January but also the budget here.

