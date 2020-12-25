New Delhi Aam Aadmi Party MPs today surrounded Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament House and demanded the withdrawal of new agricultural laws. AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Bhagwant Mann, holding placards in their hands, shouted slogans in front of PM Modi in Parliament. In fact, PM Modi went to the Central Hall of Parliament to pay tribute to Madan Mohan Malaviya and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.

MP Sanjay Singh shared a video of the Parliament House saying, “Take up the anti-farmer black law in front of the Prime Minister in Parliament to wake up the dictator government to hear the deaf ears’ Stop calling the donors terrorists . “

Farmers’ Hiteshi slogans echoed in the Central Hall of the Lok Sabha to open the closed eyes and ears of the Modi government …! pic.twitter.com/l2UYEh8jRg – Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) December 25, 2020

Modi Vajpayee in the Central Hall of Parliament

PM Modi paid floral tributes at the statues of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya in the Central Hall of Parliament and paid tribute to him on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Modi also released a book titled ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Ek Smriti Khand’ in Parliament.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and senior Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh were also present on the occasion. After the release of the book, AAP MPs shouted slogans to the Prime Minister demanding withdrawal of agricultural laws.

Modi said in a tweet that Vajpayee’s visionary leadership took the country to unprecedented heights of development. He said, “ Blessings to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. His efforts to build a strong and prosperous India will always be remembered.

