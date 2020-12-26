new Delhi: Against the new agricultural laws passed by the Center, the batch of more than 20 thousand farmers from different areas of Punjab has reached Jind. All these will stop in Jind tonight, after that they will travel towards Delhi. Explain that the farmers’ protest has been going on against the agriculture laws of the Center for almost a month on the borders of Delhi.

These farmers have come from Gurdaspur, Tarantaran and other areas. Women are also included in large numbers among them. Farmers continue to come from Punjab. By Saturday evening, all the farmers who reach Jind will take this rest and after that they will start the journey ahead.

On the other hand, a large number of arrangements have been made for the stay of these farmers by the people of Jind. Anchor has been arranged for about 30 thousand farmers. The farmers of Haryana say that there will be no shortage in hospitality of farmers coming from Punjab.

The farmers of Haryana say that Punjab is our elder brother and the elder brothers will be welcomed wholeheartedly. On the other hand, the farmers who come from Punjab say that their heart has been heartened after seeing the hospitality of Haryana.

