From: Marcus Gable

Germany's farmers want to demonstrate nationwide against the traffic light savings plans. Your association boss makes a clear statement to the right beforehand.

Berlin – The second week of the year should be yours. Thousands of farmers across the country want to take to the streets in the farmers' protests. The German Farmers' Association (DBV) has called for this. Actions are planned primarily in cities such as Hamburg, Berlin and Munich, but also on motorways.

Farmer protests in Germany: Are it really just farmers demonstrating against the traffic light plans?

The reason was the federal government's decision to cut subsidies for farmers in view of the budget crisis. Agricultural diesel and vehicle tax were affected. In view of the farmers' protests that began in December, the traffic light largely backtracked on this project. But giving in to politics is not enough for the DBV; it doesn't want to let its week of protest be taken away from it.

However, the worrying question now arises: Will it really only be farmers who demonstrate because they would be directly affected by the traffic light savings plan? Or are other groups possibly using this stage to assert their interests? To cause chaos? To promote division in society?

Hopes that his week of protests will not be infiltrated by the right: DBV President Joachim Rukwied is sticking to the demonstrations. © IMAGO / Sven Simon



Farmers' President on protests: “We don't want right-wing and radical groups at demos”

The recent protest against Vice Chancellor and Economics Minister Robert Habeck has fueled these fears. The Green politician was prevented from leaving a ferry in Schlüttsiel, Schleswig-Holstein, by several hundred demonstrators. According to police reports, 250 to 300 farmers blocked the jetty.

These images could play into the hands of opponents of democracy who hope to further inflame the already heated situation. However, Joachim Rukwied wants to avoid his week of protest being exploited. In the Picture the DBV president made it clear: “We don’t want right-wing and other radical groups with a desire for subversion at our demos!”

Farmers' president on protest against Habeck: “It harms our political cause”

For him, it's not about overturning the traffic lights: “We are democrats and if a political change happens, then it's through voting in the voting booth.” He didn't like the uprising at the ferry pier either: “Actions like in Schlüttsiel harm ours political concerns.” It’s about demonstrating “peacefully and orderly”.

Rukwied had already previously spoken of a “no-go” and warned: “Personal attacks, insults, threats, coercion or violence are not acceptable.” It should be clear to him that the public is now taking a closer look at how peaceful the protests really are .

Just the beginning: Even before Christmas, many farmers demonstrated in Berlin and other cities. © IMAGO / Jochen Eckel



Farmers protest: Climate activists can serve as a warning example

In the worst case, the week could even turn into a boomerang for farmers. The climate activists have already had to learn how quickly the wind can change, and their blockade campaign is not well received by many citizens. The “Last Generation” has long since become a warning example that even peaceful protests can go too far.

Before the start of the protest week on Monday, the DBV boss perhaps emphasized once again the role that farmers play in the Federal Republic. “Germany needs competitive agriculture so that local food can continue to be produced for the population,” explained the former CDU politician.

The planned actions are intended to “make it clear what we farmers need for this. The federal government’s planned savings plans would hit our companies hard and would be a turbocharger for structural change.” (mg)