Before the meeting with the government today, the farmers organizations have again warned about their demands. He has said that if the government is not ready to repeal these laws then he will intensify his movement. On the other hand, the government is also trying hard to convince the farmers. Today’s meeting is being monitored by the PMO itself.Indian Farmers Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that many issues are to be discussed with the government today. The government should understand, the farmer has taken this movement to his heart and will not think less than repealing the laws. Swaminathan’s report should be implemented and legislated on MSP.

The movement will continue till the return of laws

Rakesh Tikait, who reached the dharna site of farmers protesting the agricultural laws in Gurugram on Sunday, said that the agitation will not end until the government withdraws the new agricultural laws. Tikait alleged that the new agricultural laws were created only for the benefit of the capitalists. Farmers are going to suffer a lot due to these laws.

Talk to farmers today, written trust on MSP, committee’s option on withdrawal of law ready

Farmers will stay on the borders of Delhi

He said that till the demands of the farmers are not met, the farmers will stand on the borders of Delhi and will continue to oppose these laws. He said that soon the farmers of Rajasthan will also reach the border of Delhi. He said that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, Gurugram should help them in every way possible. Chaudhary Santokh Singh, president of United Kisan Morcha, assured that all possible help would be extended to all the farmers coming from Rajasthan.

Farmers Protest: Will the government sit with the farmers again today, will the matter of guaranteeing the MSP and the law be made on withdrawal?

Accused of misleading farmers

Bharatiya Kisan Union general secretary Yudhveer Singh, who was present at the protest site, alleged that the government was misleading the farmers. He said that the government should abolish the three agricultural laws. In a joint statement, Santokh Singh said that despite the harsh cold, hundreds of workers of many trade unions are also sitting on dharna in support of the demands of the farmers. He said that his support for the farmers would continue till the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws.