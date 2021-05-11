On the slopes of Illimani, the second most important snow-capped mountain in Bolivia due to its altitude, farmers realize that due to climate change nothing is like before: water for irrigation is scarce and is rationed by communities causing shocks; fruit crops are replacing those of potatoes due to the increase in temperature and pests have also appeared, for which the farmers have been forced to use pesticides, which they did not do before.

A visit by France 24 to the community of Khapi, located at the foot of the snow-capped mountain and 60 kilometers from La Paz, confirmed the changes that the Aymara peasants are experiencing in the place due to the high temperatures that affect the emblematic La Paz mountain of the Cordillera de the Andes and whose highest peak is 6,460 meters above sea level.

The snowy glacier had lost more than 21.3% of its surface and 22 meters in thickness in the period 1963-2009, according to a scientific study published in 2011. Although there is no new research on this retreat, experts consider that the deglaciation has increased, a perception shared by the communities that live there.

Thus, the Khapi community and neighboring towns such as Pinaya, Challarsirca, Cebollullo, Tahuapalca and La Granja –which live in the micro-basin of Sajhuaya, Illimani– have no alternative but to adapt to the new climatic conditions.





In La Paz, the mountain, a mass of eight kilometers in length and three peaks over 6,000 meters, is considered a guardian of “La Hoyada”, nickname of the city for being in a crater.

The coveted apples of the Illimani

One of the farmers who transformed their agriculture is Gervasio Mamani Condori, 74, who has gone from the traditional cultivation of potatoes to apples and peaches, which were previously only possible in a nearby valley, but who now cultivates at the foot of the Illimani in such quantity that the producer is a regular supplier in the Rodríguez de La Paz street market and where Khapi apples are popular and in demand for having been bathed by glacial waters.

“Before, apples and peaches were not grown here, just the way down. Now it is already producing beautiful apples, ”said Gervasio, proud of his production, but whose plots do not perform at the maximum because they are irrigated only twice a week with meltwater due to the rationing applied by the communities under threat of fines equivalent to 70 dollars per violation.

From the place you can see the point of the massif called Nido del Cóndor with a strong light that falls on the humble farmer’s house, in whose patio apples and cut peaches are dehydrated that you can then sell to make soft drinks.

To irrigate their plantations, the peasants divert a watercourse that runs down from the Illimani, but for some the flow no longer reaches them and they have been forced to work at night to receive something when the other farmers sleep. According to Gervasio, in the communities it is considered a robbery to divert water when it is not your turn.

Farmer children help in the irrigation work, at the foot of the Illimani mountain, in Bolivia. © Javier Aliaga / France 24

The lack of water and the warming also had an impact on Gervasio’s family as their six children, three boys and three girls, migrated to the Bolivian government headquarters.

“They have forcibly gone to La Paz, because we have fought for water and there are no better crops, or with what. Half of this community is in La Paz ”, said Gervasio about Khapi, with a population of around two hundred and is dispersed in the cultivation areas.

“There was not so much problem and we lived together in tranquility”

The population of Khapi and the surrounding communities is aware of the problems caused by climate change and the low productivity of the land and many have migrated to La Paz, but also outside such as Wilder Loza, who worked for six years as a seamstress in the workshops in São Paulo, in Brazil, but has returned to plant potatoes near the snow-covered mountain.

The farmer remembers that as a child there was enough water for the communities, but it has decreased causing disputes between them. “The water flowed, there was not so much problem and we all lived together in tranquility. Today, as there is warming and the Illimani is thawing, the water is going down little by little and the communities below no longer have water, “he said.

The peasants of Khapi can irrigate only on Fridays and Saturdays and the control is in the hands of the agrarian union, although it is a difficult task due to the dispersion.

In addition, according to Wilder, farmers face the appearance of pests typical of hot climates that are attacking fruit trees and, even if they do not want to, they must use pesticides to cure “diseases”.

Illimani is the second most important snow-capped mountain in Bolivia due to its altitude: 6,460 meters above sea level. At the foothills of the imposing mountain, thousands of families that live from agriculture adapt to survive. © Javier Aliaga / France 24

Near the place, Adrián Chura, a young man who works with his parents in fields with vegetables, corn and apples, says that they are also concerned about the yield of the land because due to the pests they are using “a lot of chemicals” to fight them.

Chura is one of the farmers who does not sleep to be able to irrigate his lands at night because the water almost does not reach his plot if the other farmers make the detours upstream.

“At night we no longer sleep, during the day we sleep for a while, but we also have to work. This is ‘just’ life in the countryside ”, says Adrián, who plans to migrate to La Paz, although not for the moment because he worries that his parents live alone.

“The only thing left for them to do is adapt ”

The expert in water resources Paola Pacheco, from the NGO Agua Sustentable, who has collaborated with projects for the management of this resource in Khapi, affirms that “Bolivia is one of the countries that suffers the impact of the effects of climate change” caused by the global problem of greenhouse gas emissions from industrialized nations.

In this context, according to Pacheco, populations such as Khapi and others in the Sajhuaya basin “the only thing left to do is adapt” to try to solve their problems, including the lack of water for irrigation and the increase in pests that affect your crops.

Among the adaptation measures proposed by the communities, the expert adds, highlights the need to work in a coordinated manner with the Government, academia, the community and individual farmers to strengthen institutions, build regulations, policies and design strategies that focus on the problems caused by climate change.

For example, farmers need help to combat pests and correct the water deficit with management projects since their production costs rise making it difficult for them to compete even with imported products in the markets of La Paz. Policies that the inhabitants of Khapi claim, but for the moment have no echo.