Farmers National Banc Corp. in Canfield, Ohio, entered a deal that will grow its asset base by a nearly fourth and bolster its market share in Greater Cleveland through the acquisition of Cortland Bank.

The $ 124 million deal, announced Wednesday and expected to close in the fourth quarter, would also deepen the $ 3.3 billion-asset Farmers’ leadership bench, the company said in a release announcing the combination.

At the end of the first quarter, Cortland Bank had assets of $ 792 million, loans of $ 519 million and deposits of $ 680 million. It has 13 branches across the northeast Ohio counties of Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Summit and Cuyahoga, which includes Cleveland.

The combined bank will have more than $ 4.1 billion of assets and 48 branches.

Cortland President and CEO James Gasior will join Farmers as senior executive vice president and corporate development officer. The bank’s chief operating officer, Timothy Carney, will join Farmers as chief banking officer.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Cortland and to have Jim and Tim join our executive management team,” Kevin Helmick, Farmers Bank’s president and CEO, said in the release. “We have known and competed with Cortland for a long time and this acquisition will further solidify our market share in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties as well as expand our presence in the Greater Cleveland area, furthering our strategy of building local scale throughout northeast Ohio.”

The deal is the fifth and largest bank acquisition for Farmers since 2015. It most recently acquired Maple Leaf Financial in Newbury, Ohio, in early 2020 for about $ 42 million.

Under the cash-and-stock deal announced Wednesday, Cortland shareholders can choose to receive either $ 28.00 per share in cash or 1.75 shares of Farmers’ common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 75% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers shares and 25 % for cash.