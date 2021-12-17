The farmers market in the palm garden in the Al Awar region in the Emirate of Dubai is one of the unique and sophisticated destinations that attract hundreds of individuals and families during the weekend. The market offers many organic local agricultural products, and popular and heritage foods, which characterize the Emirati environment.

The farmers market, which includes more than 30 exhibitors, was launched on the nineteenth of last November and will continue until the 18th of next March, for a period of four months. The Palm Garden hosts the market on Friday of every week.

The farmers market comes as part of the “Dubai Destinations” initiative, which was recently announced by the Dubai Media Council, in cooperation with a large group of government and semi-governmental departments, bodies, institutions and the private sector in Dubai, and with the participation of the creative community in the emirate, in accordance with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, regarding strengthening the position of the UAE, and His Highness’ directives to make Dubai the best city for life, work and visit in the world.

The initiative aims to enhance the attractiveness of the UAE and publicize its features of excellence at the world level, especially with the return of life to normal and the flourishing of various activities and events throughout it, while taking advantage of the distinguished position achieved by Dubai, and the emirate’s advanced rank among the largest cities in the world. With a wealth of unique destinations, advanced capabilities and exciting events throughout the year, whether cultural, sports or community, as well as economic activities.

A public garden supervisor in the Palm Garden, Imran Qassem Ali, told «Emirates Today»: “The farmers market aims to participate in farmers and owners of food products from citizens, and others at the state level, to present their products to the public, especially visitors to the garden,” noting that the number of stalls There are currently 33 stalls for displaying agricultural products and food, whereby everyone who registers in the initiative gets a booth to display their products.

He stated that the park provides free places and booths for exhibitors, who display their products every Friday from four in the afternoon until nine in the night, stressing that the reservation of booths is witnessing a great turnout.

Although the park is hosting the initiative for the first time, it has witnessed a great turnout from consumers during the past period (the past five weeks), stressing that all participants who started from the first week continue to participate in the initiative, and confirm their satisfaction with the level of sales they follow, and the higher the number is fish increase.

He stated that the turnout from community members wishing to purchase the offered products increased from 700 in the first week to more than 2,000 people currently, due to the quality and affordable prices of the offered products, as we did not receive any comments on them, in addition to the fact that the weather conditions encourage Going to the park for a walk and buying produce.

He pointed out that the park includes many entertainment facilities that attract families, including two children’s play areas, a lake, green areas, and a jogging track area, noting that the park is designed in the form of a palm tree, in addition to an exhibition area, which currently hosts the “Farmers Market”.

He stated that the number of visitors to the park increased by 50% after organizing the “Farmers’ Market.” Free parking is available in front of the main door of the park, and the park has three entrances.

One of the participants, Engineer Muhammad Ashraf, from the Nayla Organic Farm in the Emirate of Sharjah, said: “We offer a number of agricultural products, including green peppers, tomatoes, eggplant, and leaves, and our prices are 50% lower than the public markets, because the sale within the farmers market initiative is at a price The farm, but in the markets, the cost of other services is added to it,” stressing that the kiosk is witnessing a high turnout of visitors to the park.

The citizen (Umm Ali), from the Emirate of Dubai, stated that she participates in the farmers market with a number of local products, including Arabic coffee, Arabic fat and turmeric, and a number of local heritage products that come from cow’s milk.

She participated in the farmers’ market five weeks ago, stressing that the demand of buyers for the offered products is great, due to the quality of the products offered and the low prices, as the average prices are 10 dirhams.

Citizen Shamsa Seif, from the Emirate of Dubai, participates in the farmers market with a number of products, including dates, turmeric and olive oil with spices and ginger, noting that the products are all handmade, which makes them more quality than other products.

She pointed out that the prices are not high, ranging between 25 and 45 dirhams, stressing that the demand for her booth was unexpected, despite her participation in the “Farmers Market” for the first time yesterday.

Two students in the ninth grade, Sultan Imran Al Owais and Rashid Abdulaziz Al Owais, from the Emirate of Sharjah, are participating in the “Farmers’ Market” to sell a number of “leafy” agricultural products from their grandfather’s farm, including radishes, mint, watercress, white radish and green onions.

The two students emphasized that they see selling vegetables and agricultural products as a way to prove their responsibility, and provide training to engage in the labor market and deal with people and consumers.

They pointed out that they wanted to study engineering to design gardens, noting that the prices of vegetables offered ranged between three and five dirhams.

• The (#Dubai_Destinations) initiative aims to enhance the attractiveness of the UAE, and to make known what it possesses of its distinguishing elements at the world level.



The main objectives of the (Dubai Destinations) initiative are to support the creative community, talents and creative energies, and to give them the opportunity to participate in a collective effort aimed at putting the main destinations in Dubai in the spotlight, as well as the initiative’s interest in encouraging entrepreneurs and small projects that provide their services in those destinations. With a focus on giving it enough visibility that contributes to its success and development, emphasizing that Dubai is the place where dreams turn into achievements.

The partner entities in (#Destination_Dubai) include: the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the Roads and Transport Authority, the Dubai Municipality, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), Dubai Holding, the Dubai Sports Council, and the Dubai Government Media Office, with the participation of a large number of Members of the creative community in Dubai.





