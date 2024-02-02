Farmers lift blockades in France, while others begin on the border between Belgium and the Netherlands

This February 2, one day after the measures promised by French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, farmers blocking roads across the country began to lift traffic obstructions. However, protesters warn that the Government must still fulfill its promises, in the face of protests, due to the high production costs and bureaucracy that affect the sector. In contrast, farm workers in Belgium are intensifying their protest and this Friday they blocked the border between their nation and the Netherlands.

While in France farmers are beginning to lift the blockades, on the border between Belgium and the Netherlands the protest is just beginning.

Throughout French territory, protesters are gradually clearing the roads this February 2, in a vote of confidence in the measures announced by the Government a day before, but they warn that they want “concrete” changes.

“We are not 100% satisfied. It is true that measures have been taken, it is always better than nothing, but we are not going to let things continue like this (…) We were also waiting for the written measures, because we are used to there being a lot of nice words , but they are not respected, so you have to be careful,” Guillaume Chantereau, a cereal producer and chicken farmer, in Nemours, Seine-et-Marne, in the north of the country, told Reuters.

After more than two weeks of mobilizations and while the anger of farm workers spreads to other European countries, on Thursday, February 1, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced some relief measures for the agricultural sector.

Among them, Attal promised 150 million euros in fiscal and social aid for this yearand what he called safeguard clauses, including one that vetoes “the import of fruits and vegetables treated with pesticides that are prohibited” in Europe. “It is the symbol of a new policy, a mirror clause,” he said.

Some protesters sit at a toll blockade on the A43 motorway during a farmers' protest over wages, taxes and regulations, in Saint-Quentin Fallavier, near Lyon, central-eastern France, on February 2, 2024. © Jeff Pachoud/AFP

Likewise, Paris promised scrap plans to increase diesel tax contributions of tractors, relax pesticide regulationsa pause on new set-aside rules and more imported food safety checks.

Farm workers protest the increase in energy costs, the rise in prices of inputs such as fertilizers, the increase in imports into the bloc of foods that are cheaper than those grown in the EU and the increasingly strict rules of the 27-nation bloc for the sector, in the midst of environmental measures, but which the protesters describe as bureaucratic and “suffocating.”

“The roadblocks are being lifted region by region. Some are still standing, but little by little, during the morning, they will be removed,” Jerome Despey, a senior official of the National Federation of Trade Unions, told 'franceinfo' radio. of Farmers (FNSEA).

The return of farmers to their workplaces represents a respite for Emmanuel Macron's Government, but the prime minister acknowledged this Friday that there is still work to do. “The farmers have not given us a free hand for eternity,” Attal stressed.

French farmers stressed that their country's government must now act quickly and fulfill its promises.

Farmers block the border between Belgium and the Netherlands

Inspired by the protests of its neighbors in France and after similar mobilizations in Germany and Poland, at the end of 2023, the blockades began in Belgium last Monday, January 29, but this Friday, February 2, the blockades were extended to the border between the Belgian territory and the Netherlands.

The border crossing towards Antwerp, the second largest city in Belgium and home to the second largest port in Europe, is one of the blocked crossings.