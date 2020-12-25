new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with farmers. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the next installment of PM Samman Nidhi. After this, during his dialogue, PM Modi enumerated the benefits of new agricultural laws to the farmers. PM Modi once again assured the farmers that the new agricultural laws will not eliminate the MSP. With this, PM Modi also targeted the opposition fiercely. The PM said that the opposition is spreading confusion in front of the farmers. At the same time, PM Modi took on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal next year. At the same time, before the elections, the entire BJP is aggressive on the Mamta government. At the same time, PM Modi has also created panic in the politics of Bengal by raising the issue of farmers. In a dialogue with farmers, PM Modi said that West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee is not implementing the central government’s scheme of farmers’ interest in the state. PM Modi said that the political party which does not say anything about the interest of farmers in West Bengal, is engaged in harassing the people of Delhi.

Selfish politics

Targeting Mamat Banerjee, PM Modi said that the public is watching those who do politics of selfishness. They are bringing the economy of the country to the brink of ruin. The people who ruled in West Bengal for years, because of such a political ideology, they have brought Bengal from where it stood. PM Modi said that if you listen to the speech of CM Mamta Banerjee for the last 15 years, you will know how much this ideology has ruined West Bengal.

Mamta government is not doing verification

PM Modi said that 18 thousand crore rupees have been deposited directly in the bank account of more than 9 crore farmer families of the country. Lakhs of farmers have benefited from this scheme. However, PM Modi lamented that more than 70 lakh farmers of West Bengal have not received this benefit. PM Modi said that lakhs of farmers of Bengal have applied online for this scheme, but Mamata government is not verifying them.

