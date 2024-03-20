Farmers in Poland built more than 500 road blockades across the country

Polish farmers have set up more than 500 road blockades across the country. About it reports radio station RMF24.

It is clarified that farmers are protesting at the entrances to cities and towns, as well as on highways. According to official data, about 70 thousand farmers are taking part in the protest. Demonstrators are against the “green order”, the import of agri-food products from Ukraine, as well as restrictions on livestock farming in Poland.

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda supported the demands of farmers protesting against unfair competition and the uncontrolled import of Ukrainian grain into the country. He stressed that looking after the interests of farmers “is the responsibility of the Polish authorities, regardless of the political situation” at the national or international level.