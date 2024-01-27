Farmers in France vowed to continue their movement in light of their anger not being calmed despite the measures announced by the government on Friday.

Farmers considered that these measures were insufficient to address their problems.

“In general, we will lift the roadblocks by noon today and resume this at the beginning of next week,” said Pierrick Aurel, Secretary General of the Young Farmers Union, which is linked to the large farmers’ union.

He explained to the RMC radio channel, “We need to rest and we also need to adjust the strategy.”

“We decided to change the strategy and organize the blocking of the roads of Paris and its inner suburbs (…) so that no truck would be able to supply the capital,” Maxime Poisar, an official in the Young Farmers Union, told BFMTV television.

The gendarmes said that road blockades had decreased significantly, but the protest movement was still widespread throughout France, where highways remained blocked, especially in the south.

The movement ban normally imposed during the weekend period on vehicles transporting goods with a load exceeding 7.5 tons was lifted “from 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2024, until 10 a.m. on Monday, January 29, 2024” due to “movement difficulties caused by the farmers’ demonstrations.” , according to a decree published on Monday in the Official Gazette.

In response to farmers' anger, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced on Friday the cancellation of “the increase in agricultural diesel fuel not used on roads.” He also promised to ease administrative procedures, announcing “ten immediate simplification measures.” Atal referred in particular to “cleaning agricultural waterways” and “deadlines for appeals against agricultural projects.”

Moreover, Attal stressed that France “opposes signing” the trade agreement between the European Union and the Latin American member states of Mercosur.

Latin American countries have been negotiating with the European Union for years on this agreement, which has faltered over environmental issues and is rejected by French farmers in particular, due to the risk of competition with the products of those countries.