– What motivates the fury of farmers in Europe and how can these protests spread here in Brazil? This episode of the 15 Minutos podcast analyzes the subject.

*) In recent days, the world has followed the explosion of farmer protests across Europe.

The mobilization went through countries such as France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Belgium, among other nations that are members of the European Union.

What motivates these farmers' fury and how can these protests spread here in Brazil? In this episode of 15 Minutes podcast we look into this matter.

The guest is the Daniel Vargas, PhD in Law, coordinator of the Bioeconomy Observatory at FGV.

