Farmers in the EU are outraged by the “cheap agricultural imports” that flow duty-free from Ukraine onto the European market. Meanwhile, the EU continues to import grain from Russia. Brussels now wants to restrict this.

Dhe farmers are angry. On Ukraine and the “cheap grain” that flows from there onto the European market and “destroys prices”. In Eastern Europe in particular, farmers repeatedly express their dissatisfaction. Even though the farmers' protests have become quieter, the situation is particularly precarious in Poland. Farmers have repeatedly blocked the borders with Ukraine. According to the authorities, the waiting time for trucks at the largest border crossing, Dorohusk, was 92 hours on Thursday.

This is not only an advantage for Poland. Jacek Piechota, the co-chairman of the Polish-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce (PUIG), formerly Poland's Minister of Economy, complained in an interview with the FAZ: “These blockades are hindering all trade between the entire EU and Ukraine. We don't understand why the state doesn't intervene.” Poland's total exports to Ukraine amounted to eleven billion euros in 2023, and imports amounted to four billion euros.