new Delhi: The agitation of the farmers against the agricultural laws of the Center continued for the 37th day today. Meanwhile, today farmers have warned to intensify the movement. At the same time, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has expressed the hope that the result of a meeting with farmer organizations on January 4 will be in the interest of farming.

Tomar said in a special conversation with news agency PTI that the government hopes to get positive results in the next round of meetings with the farmers’ organizations on January 4.

At the same time, he said that he is not a prophet who can predict that the January 4 meeting with the farmers who are protesting will be the last meeting.

Farmers warning

Earlier, the farmer leaders said that if the government does not take a decision in our favor on January 4, then they will take tough steps. Addressing a press conference on the Singhu border, farmer leaders said that only five percent of the issues raised by the farmers have been discussed in the meetings held with the government so far.

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said that the farmers who are protesting at Shahjahanpur on the Haryana-Rajasthan border will also move towards the national capital. Another leader Yudhveer Singh said that if no concrete decision is taken in the next round of talks, then on January 6, the tractor march will be taken out.

In the seventh round of formal talks on Wednesday, some agreement was reached between the government and farmer organizations to resolve the farmers’ concerns about the increase in electricity rates and the penalty for burning stubble. But the deadlock over the issues of the repeal of the three agricultural laws and the legal guarantee for the MSP remained.

Civil Aviation Minister informed that flights between India and Britain will start from January 8