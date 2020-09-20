Demonstration of farmers against agriculture bills of the central government is continuously taking a big form. Where on Saturday, farmers shouted slogans against the government. At the same time, the Haryana unit of the farmers’ organization Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has announced that they will block all the major highways of the state from 12 noon to 3 pm on Sunday for 3 hours. On the other hand, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij appealed that farmers should not block the National Highway. He has also said that due to highway jam, sick people may have a lot of difficulty in reaching the hospital. In such a situation, the decision to jam the high-way is completely unfair.According to the Haryana BKU chief, traffic stop is planned at Yamunanagar Toll Plaza, Kurukshetra-Yamunanagar Road, Kurukshetra-Pihowa Road, Kurukshetra-Kiramach Road, Ambala-Hisar Road and Shahabad-Panchkula Road. Explain that there are widespread protests in many states, including Punjab, against the government’s agricultural bills. Farmers in Punjab plan to launch a rail roko campaign from 24 September to 26 September.In the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the Agriculture Bill ‘Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill 2020’ and ‘Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services’ in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, amid the uproar of opposition and stir of resignation of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur. Bill 2020 ‘was passed.Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has described the bills on agricultural produce and price assurance as ‘transformative’. He said that the minimum support price (MSP) of farmers will continue to be the mechanism and there will be no impact on the mechanism due to these bills. Tomar said that this is not a bill to bind the farmers, but a bill to give freedom to the farmers. This will increase competition, ensure that farmers get remunerative prices for their produce and they will also have access to private investment and technology.

Payment guarantee to farmers in three days

Tomar responded to the discussion in the Lok Sabha on the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements on Agricultural Services Bill-2020, saying, ‘Any trader is in favor Will not be able to worry. In this, there is a matter of guaranteeing payment to farmers in three days. All types of security have been provided in these proposed laws.