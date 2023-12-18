Home page politics

From: Marc Dimitriu

Farmers take part in a demonstration by the German Farmers' Association with tractors bearing the inscription “Too much is too much!” Now it’s over!” part. © Fabian Sommer/dpa

To protest against cuts in the traffic light budget, farmers in Berlin are demonstrating with hundreds of tractors. Many roads are closed.

Berlin – The traffic light coalition wants to remove tax breaks for farmers in the new austerity budget for 2024. According to the association, almost a billion euros would be withdrawn from agriculture. But the farmers are not satisfied with this, many are angry. In protest, they rolled into the capital on Monday morning with numerous tractors.

Farmers' demonstration in Berlin: Farmers protest against the cancellation of tax relief for agricultural diesel

A rally (11 a.m.) is planned at the Brandenburg Gate under the motto “Too much is too much”. Federal Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) is also expected to speak. He feels ignored himself. He criticized the abolition of tax relief for agricultural diesel on Monday (December 18). ARD– “Morgenmagazin”: “The cuts we are making are overwhelming the sector.” In my opinion, the pain threshold for farmers has been “exceeded” with this measure, Özdemir added. The German Farmers' Association is demanding that the government withdraw its plans to abolish regulations on agricultural diesel and vehicle tax exemptions in order to save money in the federal budget.

The farmers' association nationwide has also called for the demonstration through its state farmers' associations. out alone Thousands of farmers from Lower Saxony made their way to Berlin. Farmers President Joachim Rukwied and other industry representatives want to make their dissatisfaction with the plans clear at the rally. “We farmers will send a first clear signal to the traffic light coalition on Monday,” said Rukwied to the German Press Agency. The proposals for agricultural diesel and vehicle tax would have to be completely withdrawn. “If not, there will be massive resistance from January onwards. We will not put up with this,” emphasized the farmers’ president.

Berlin is tight: Farmers are causing numerous traffic jams with tractors

With their action, the farmers are causing severe traffic disruptions in Berlin. As the Berlin Traffic Information Center (VIZ Berlin) announced on the X platform (formerly Twitter), hundreds of tractors have already gathered on the Straße des 17. Juni in Tiergarten between Großer Stern and Brandenburg Gate. The road is closed in both directions.

“It is now getting very crowded, especially on the B5 coming from Nauen. Traffic jam up to the city limits currently +30 minutes!” writes the VIZ Berlin. There are also traffic jams in front of the city limits on the B1/B5 coming from the east, with delays of over 25 minutes predicted. “Tractors are also currently on the road on Osloer Straße and Seestraße in Wedding towards the city highway. Traffic jams around Seestrasse in Wedding are currently no longer possible. Traffic jams on all leading roads! Traffic jam on Heerstrasse towards the city limits from the city limits currently +45 minutes!”

There was also a large demonstration with thousands of farmers from all over Germany and a long column of tractors in front of the Brandenburg Gate at the end of 2019. At that time, farmers took part in nationwide campaigns to demand more say in new regulations on environmental and animal protection and more appreciation for their industry. (md with dpa and AFP)