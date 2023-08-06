Arilson Strapasson was arrested in Santarém after saying he would “shoot” the president; Justice ordered release 1 day later

The defense of Arilson Strapasson, suspected of saying he would shoot the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) during a visit to the city of Santarém (PA), said that the farmer “made a comment”. claim that there was not “threatening tone”. He was granted provisional release on Friday (4.Aug.2023).

“There is no materiality in the crime. He was in Alter do Chão at a beverage distributor. They were talking about the president coming and he made a comment, but not in a threatening tone.”said lawyer Fabio Dutra, responsible for the investigation’s defense, to the Sheet.

Arilson was arrested by the PF (Federal Police) in Santarém (PA) on Thursday (3.Aug). According to announcement of the Planalto Palace, the suspect was buying drinks at a store when he allegedly said that “I would shoot the president in the belly”. He would also have asked people who were at the establishment where Lula was staying.

On Friday (4.Aug), the Federal Court in Santarém granted provisional freedom to the landowner after 2 of his properties were searched and seized and no firearms were found. Defendant’s defense stated that “there was no reason to keep the prison” why “no proof” that Arilson threatened the president.

Lula arrived in Santarém on Friday afternoon (4.Aug). On Monday (7.Aug), she will attend appointments in Santarém, before leaving for Belém, where she will participate in the Amazon Summit.

Judge Mônica Guimarães ordered Arilson not to go near Alter do Chão, about 37 km from the urban area of ​​Santarém, for 10 days.