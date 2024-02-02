Friday, February 2, 2024
February 2, 2024
Farmers Defense Force wants to block border roads all weekend, Van der Plas understands farmers 'very well'

Action group Farmers Defense Force (FDF) hopes that the willingness to take action among farmers will grow in the coming days and more colleagues will join demonstrations in the country and on roads. A spokeswoman confirms a report from the Eindhovens Dagblad that the group wants to block the border roads for the entire weekend. This is already happening in the south with the border to Belgium, and actions may also follow in the north and east of the Netherlands.
