Farmers’ organization Farmers Defense Force (FDF) is nevertheless considering entering into a discussion with mediator Johan Remkes. The action group previously spoke of a boycott. But after LTO Nederland announced yesterday that it would still sit down at the table, the organization is afraid that agreements will soon be made about which they have had nothing to say.

The Agricultural and Horticultural Organization LTO also insisted for a long time that it did not want to talk to Remkes, as long as not all solutions to the nitrogen problem could be discussed with him. After a phone call from Prime Minister Rutte, chairman Sjaak van der Tak announced yesterday that he would still sit down. According to him, it has been agreed that there are no taboos.

Foreman Mark van den Oever of FDF feels cheated. He assumed that all farmers’ organizations had a boycott against Remkes, but yesterday he suddenly received a message in a joint app group with the announcement from Van der Tak. “Sjaak jumped out without consultation”, says Van den Oever.

He and other farmers' representatives don't really like Remkes, because he formed the cabinet as a formateur and because he is co-author of the nitrogen plans after a critical report.

A problem

But the LTO’s move puts him in a tricky package. Farmers Defense Force wants to prevent decisions being taken in which they were not involved. “We have a problem. Now the question is: do we just let the LTO join in? If our voice is not heard there, there will also be dissatisfaction,” said Van den Oever.

A helping hand to Remkes will generate a lot of discussion, especially among the outspoken farmers within Farmers Defense Force. Van den Oever is also aware of this. He uses the weekend to discuss a position with the board and regional departments. Then the members get a vote. ,,This is in any case very bad,’ says Van den Oever. ,,Everyone is mad at Sjaak. But our final position rests with the members. They decide what we do.”

He adds that it could also go the other way, and the FDF decides to harden the actions. He states that he is not involved in the waste dumping of recent days, but has often said that he does not shy away from harsh actions.

Mark van den Oever says that FDF is not involved in the highway dumping. According to him, the protest can harden, if the members want it. © videostill



‘Garden Snake Backbone’

The FDF leader points to an appointment made on stage at the protest in Stroe in June, where the various farmers’ organizations formed one fist. ‘Together we stand, apart we will fall’ was the message that was also supported by the LTO. Later the farmers found each other in their aversion to Remkes. Until yesterday. “They all have big mouths, but when it comes down to it, one phone call from Rutte is enough to wriggle that garden hose spine of theirs in all directions so that they can sit with that fat ass on the plush,” said Van den Oever in a video message last night. to the members.

The LTO sees this differently and has always made it a condition that the goal, the timeline and the details of the nitrogen measures are also discussed. Now that Prime Minister Rutte has promised, the organization will have an initial 'exploratory conversation' with mediator Remkes next week. An LTO spokesperson does not want to say anything about the contact with the other interest groups. "I like to keep that between us."

Waiting for a call from Rutte

The slightly more moderate organization Agractie, which represents the majority of farmers, also has doubts about joining the conversation. Foreman Bart Kemp also expects a call from Mark Rutte, who is currently on vacation. ,,The ball is in his court”, he says. ,,After that we will consider whether we participate, but I do not want to prejudge that.”

