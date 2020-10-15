A 72-year-old elderly farmer was killed in a tractor rally launched by the BJP on Wednesday in support of agricultural laws in Ambala, Haryana. The rally was led by Union Minister of State Ratanlal Kataria and BJP’s Kurukshetra MP Naib Saini.

The deceased farmer has been identified as Bharat Singh. According to the police, a case has been registered in this regard under sections 302, 341, 148, 149 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). DSP Anil Kumar of Naraingarh said that the son of deceased farmer Bharat Singh alleged that some anti-agricultural law protesters were involved in the death of his father.

DSP Anil Kumar said that the family has said to be deliberately pushing and making noise to Bharat Singh during the tractor rally, the main reason for the death of the farmer.

Haryana: 72-year-old farmer died yesterday in Ambala during a BJP tractor rally in support of farm bills. “Case registered against several people after his son alleged that few anti-farm bills protesters were involved in his father’s death,” says Anil Kumar, DSP, Naraingarh pic.twitter.com/N4aNmI8Ied – ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

At the same time, BJP district chief Rajesh Batoura said that a tractor rally was being organized in support of agricultural laws. Meanwhile, some Congress goons stopped the rally midway and started throwing stones at the tractor to kill people. And started climbing. Those elderly farmers were on the same tractor and fell prey to the mob.

Meanwhile, the death of the farmer at the tractor rally was termed as murder by MP Nayab Saini. He has accused Bharatiya Kisan Union, Congress supporters and former minister Nirmal Singh of killing the farmer. Saini said that the farmer was killed by Congressmen and people associated with the Nirmal Singh faction. They threw stones at the tractors. BJP has demanded strict action against the culprits.