Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an organization working in the economic sector of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, suggested to the government that the central government should come up with a new bill guaranteeing the MSP. Swadeshi Jagran Manch has said that the government’s intentions regarding the new laws may be noble, but some things are such that the opposition is getting a chance to spread confusion. The government will have to address the rising voices and farmers’ reactions to the bills.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch’s national co-convenor Ashwini Mahajan said, “It would have been better if the government had mentioned the guarantee of MSP in these three bills. If this arrangement could not be done in three bills then then the government should bring the minimum support price ( MSP) should be guaranteed. The government should legislate and declare the purchase at a rate lower than the MSP illegal. Because every arrangement is meaningless unless the farmer is assured a fair price. “

‘Bargaining power in farmers is low, this is what the market takes advantage of’

Swadeshi Jagran Manch believes that bargaining power of farmers is very low. The market takes advantage of their compulsion. Granted, according to the government’s claim, the new laws will not eliminate the MSP nor the health of the mandis, but the question arises that the private players for whom the new laws will open the way, what is the guarantee that the minimum support price Will buy only under

‘Procurement below MSP should be declared illegal’

Ashwini Mahajan said that the government will bear the responsibility of paying the minimum support price, but there should be a law that private buyers are also obliged to purchase at the minimum support price (MSP). If someone buys less than MSP, then action should be taken against him. Procurement below MSP should be declared illegal.

‘Swadeshi Jagran Manch gave this suggestion to the government’

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an organization of the RSS, suggested a debate on all aspects of the bill, suggesting the government. It has also appealed to the government to work towards appropriately addressing the concerns of all stakeholders.