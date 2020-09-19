The Modi government will contest another political battle in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. The NDA government will once again have to penetrate the opposition camp to pass the farmer bills. In the last few years, the central government has been successful in doing so on several important occasions. But this time the challenge is tough. This is when his own people are standing in opposition to this bill. Also, as the matter is related to the farmers and many farmers associations are also in opposition, the government will not show the haste to pass it only because of the number.According to sources, the government will take a cautious approach and if more opposition is seen, then it can also consider the option of sending it to the Select Committee. At the same time, the opposition wants to move towards the politics of the narrator more than the number game on this matter. A senior opposition leader told NBT that the government may collect the number and pass the bill, but they will go to the public to declare it anti-farmer and will aggressively surround it after the bill is passed.

This is mathematics

The NDA has the upper hand in terms of mathematics in the Rajya Sabha. At present, BJP has 86 MPs, while the supporting parties combine to 104. Three Akali Dal MPs have already announced their opposition to the bill. The majority needs the support of 122 MPs. In such a situation, the NDA has to mobilize the remaining 18 numbers. TRS, which has supported every bill of the government so far, has announced to oppose the bill. The party has 7 MPs. But the real hope for the government is from 9 MPs of BJD, 9 of AIADMK, 6 MPs of YSR Congress. These MPs have not yet clarified their stand. If these parties support, the bill will be passed easily.

At the same time, the number of MPs who oppose the opposition is 102. But this time the case is confusing because one and a half dozen are absent due to Kovid. Which of these MPs will be present on Sunday will also determine the future of the bill.