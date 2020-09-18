Delhi: On the controversial bills related to farmers, this matter suddenly came into the headlines from the political Mahabharata in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. This bill, which has been passed from the Lok Sabha, will now go to the Rajya Sabha. Let us see what will happen to the bill if all the members of the Rajya Sabha vote and all the parties remain the same as the Lok Sabha.

Both bills were easily passed in the Lok Sabha by voice vote as the Modi government has a huge majority in the House. But the Modi government does not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha. Every time he has to depend on the other parties to get the bill passed. On any disputed bill, it has been supported by those parties which are neither part of the NDA nor the UPA.

First thing of NDA, if during the debate in Lok Sabha, the attitude of the parties remains the same in Rajya Sabha, then NDA currently has the support of 122 MPs. Which is 1 more than the majority. NDA allies are included in this, but the Shiv Sena is most surprised by supporting the bill.

It was a matter of comfort for the Modi government that his own ally Akali Dal left the bill but the opponent like Shiv Sena stood with him. The two MPs, who participated in the debate on behalf of the party, welcomed the bill, raising some concerns. Hemant Shriram Patil, MP from Hingoli, supported the bill. Let us see how much the government has.

BJP- 86, AIADMK- 9, JDU- 5, (BPF, MNF, NPP, APF, LJP, RPI, SDF) – 7, (Independents and nominees) – 6, Shiv Sena – 3 and YSR Congress – 6

However, it was passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha and the division of the vote did not happen. It would have been interesting to see the attitude of Shiv Sena if the vote was split. One thing is clear that Shiv Sena either votes in support or does not participate in voting. May not be able to oppose the bill.

If UPA and other opposition parties are talked about, then they have the support of 98 MPs.

Congress- 40, TMC- 13, Samajwadi Party- 8, RJD- 5, Aam Aadmi Party- 3, (MDMK, CPI, Muslim League, JDS, JMM, Kerala Congress M, LJD, PMK) – 8, NCP- 4, CPM – 5, DMK – 7, Akali Dal – 3, PADP -. It is a matter of comfort for the Congress and the UPA that the bill caused a rift in the NDA. The Akali Dal opposed the bill and created a problem for the Modi government in Parliament, which can be said to be a political victory for the Congress.

However, both sides will expect those parties which are fair. That is, their stance is not clear what they will do in the event of voting. If the debate in the Lok Sabha is to be considered a measure, neither of these parties neither fully supported nor opposed the bill. Therefore, it is expected that if there is a possibility of division of votes in Rajya Sabha instead of voice, then all these parties will either walk out or take part in the division of votes.

Assam Gana Parishad – 1, BSP – 4, Biju Janata Dal – 9, TRS – 7, TDP – 1

In such a situation, even though the Modi government may not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha, compared to the Lok Sabha, the parties supporting this bill, including the majority, reach almost exactly the majority. Therefore, like the Lok Sabha, the Modi government is more likely to succeed in getting the bill passed in the Rajya Sabha.

