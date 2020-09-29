new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 6 major projects in several cities including Haridwar, Rishikesh and Badrinath under the Namami Gange Mission through video conferencing. On this occasion, PM Modi during his speech targeted the Congress protesting against the agricultural law. PM Modi said, ‘Today when the central government is giving the farmers their rights, even these people came down on the protest. These people want that the farmers of the country could not sell their produce in the open market. These people are now insulting the farmers by setting fire on the goods and equipment that the farmer worships.

PM Modi said, “Today these people are also spreading confusion on MSP. The implementation of MSP was done by our own government as per the wish of the Swaminathan Commission. MSP will also remain in the country and the farmer has the freedom to sell crops anywhere in the country. Will remain. But some people are not able to tolerate this freedom. “

“These people neither with the farmer, nor with the youth, nor with the brave soldiers”

From surgical strikes to one rank one pension, PM Modi took a dig at the protests organized by the Congress. PM Modi said, ‘This was the time of 4 years ago, when the country’s jambans had destroyed the bases of terror by carrying out surgical strikes. But these people were asking for evidence of surgical strikes from their jambajas. By opposing the surgical strike also, these people have cleared their intention in front of the country.

The Prime Minister further said, ‘These people are neither with the farmer nor with the youth nor with the brave soldiers. Our government gave the benefit of One Rank One Pension to the soldiers, then they also opposed it. Last month, Bhoomipujan has been done for the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. These people were first opposing the Ram temple in the Supreme Court and then started opposing Bhoomipujan.

PM Modi did not stop here, he added, “The Air Force kept saying that we need modern fighter aircraft, but these people kept ignoring them. Our government has directly signed Rafale fighter aircraft with the French government, then they will again There was a problem. Rafale aircraft came to the Indian Air Force and its strength increased, they continued to oppose it too. But I am happy that today the strength of the Rafale Indian Air Force is increasing, its roar from Ambala to Leh is cheering the Indian jams is.”

