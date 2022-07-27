This mainly concerns the triangle of Barneveld, Zwolle and Hengelo. Farmers are there with tractors at highway entrances and exits. Hay bales have been set on fire along the A28 near Harderwijk. There are also angry farmers along the A1 at Bathmen, the A12 at Bunnik, the A30 at Ede, the A25 at Hengelo and the A50 at Apeldoorn.

This causes delays at the exits, which causes long traffic jams on the A1 and A50. From the direction of Zwolle, the A50 is close to Apeldoorn, according to the traffic organization. The same applies to the A28 from the same direction near ‘t Harde. In other places, traffic can pass through the hard shoulder.

The police closed a lane on the A1 near Oldenzaal. Traffic has to make a detour here, but the emergency lanes are passable for emergency services. “At the moment there are various actions going on along highways in various places in Gelderland and Overijssel. Take extra long travel times into account, adjust your journey where necessary,” the police said.